aircoin (AIRCOIN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00004434 $ 0.00004434 $ 0.00004434 24H Low $ 0.00011561 $ 0.00011561 $ 0.00011561 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00004434$ 0.00004434 $ 0.00004434 24H High $ 0.00011561$ 0.00011561 $ 0.00011561 All Time High $ 0.0003985$ 0.0003985 $ 0.0003985 Lowest Price $ 0.00004434$ 0.00004434 $ 0.00004434 Price Change (1H) -10.65% Price Change (1D) -56.81% Price Change (7D) -- Price Change (7D) --

aircoin (AIRCOIN) real-time price is $0.00004872. Over the past 24 hours, AIRCOIN traded between a low of $ 0.00004434 and a high of $ 0.00011561, showing active market volatility. AIRCOIN's all-time high price is $ 0.0003985, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00004434.

In terms of short-term performance, AIRCOIN has changed by -10.65% over the past hour, -56.81% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

aircoin (AIRCOIN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 48.71K$ 48.71K $ 48.71K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 48.71K$ 48.71K $ 48.71K Circulation Supply 999.87M 999.87M 999.87M Total Supply 999,868,973.28786 999,868,973.28786 999,868,973.28786

The current Market Cap of aircoin is $ 48.71K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AIRCOIN is 999.87M, with a total supply of 999868973.28786. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 48.71K.