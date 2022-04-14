ExchangeDEX+
The live AISI SPACE price today is 0 USD.AISI market cap is 221,957 USD. Track real-time AISI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

AISI SPACE Price (AISI)

1 AISI to USD Live Price:

$0.000224
$0.000224$0.000224
-17.10%1D
AISI SPACE (AISI) Live Price Chart
AISI SPACE Price Today

The live AISI SPACE (AISI) price today is --, with a 16.98% change over the past 24 hours. The current AISI to USD conversion rate is -- per AISI.

AISI SPACE currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 221,957, with a circulating supply of 999.95M AISI. During the last 24 hours, AISI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, AISI moved -13.99% in the last hour and -5.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

AISI SPACE (AISI) Market Information

The current Market Cap of AISI SPACE is $ 221.96K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AISI is 999.95M, with a total supply of 999952481.697612. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 221.96K.

AISI SPACE Price History USD

AISI SPACE (AISI) Price History USD

During today, the price change of AISI SPACE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AISI SPACE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AISI SPACE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AISI SPACE to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-16.98%
30 Days$ 0-46.83%
60 Days$ 0+6.76%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for AISI SPACE

AISI SPACE (AISI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of AISI in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
AISI SPACE (AISI) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of AISI SPACE could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

Want to know what price AISI SPACE will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for AISI price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking AISI SPACE Price Prediction.

What is AISI SPACE (AISI)

$AISI is the future of verified WEB2-WEB3 space. Enabling secure, transparent, and modern investing in high-potential projects. Fully verified by AISI. Every decision we make prioritizes investor security and project integrity. We embrace cutting-edge technology to deliver the best investment experience . Track your portfolio in real-time with advanced analytics and market insights. Easy onboarding, clean UI, global support.

AISI SPACE (AISI) Resource

What is AISI SPACE's current price?

AISI SPACE trades at ₹0.0201747157760872468000, reflecting a price movement of -16.98% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of AISI?

With a market cap of ₹19948854.58864434908000, AISI is ranked #5744 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does AISI SPACE generate daily?

It recorded ₹-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of AISI?

There are 999952481.697612 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

AISI SPACE fluctuated between ₹0.0199500229911261468000 and ₹0.02867079936103636000, reflecting daily volatility.

How does AISI SPACE compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₹0.0423959334376001924000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence AISI?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does AISI behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About AISI SPACE

How much will 1 AISI SPACE be worth in 2030?
If AISI SPACE were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential AISI SPACE prices and expected ROI.
AISI SPACE (AISI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
12-30 13:36:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
12-30 07:29:57Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
12-29 23:19:48Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
12-29 10:20:45Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
12-29 06:52:03Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
12-29 05:49:53Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC

