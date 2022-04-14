AISI SPACE Price Today

The live AISI SPACE (AISI) price today is --, with a 16.98% change over the past 24 hours. The current AISI to USD conversion rate is -- per AISI.

AISI SPACE currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 221,957, with a circulating supply of 999.95M AISI. During the last 24 hours, AISI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, AISI moved -13.99% in the last hour and -5.19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

AISI SPACE (AISI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 221.96K$ 221.96K $ 221.96K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 221.96K$ 221.96K $ 221.96K Circulation Supply 999.95M 999.95M 999.95M Total Supply 999,952,481.697612 999,952,481.697612 999,952,481.697612

