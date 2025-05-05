Ajna Protocol Price (AJNA)
The live price of Ajna Protocol (AJNA) today is 0.00576612 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.21M USD. AJNA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Ajna Protocol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Ajna Protocol price change within the day is -8.84%
- It has a circulating supply of 210.32M USD
During today, the price change of Ajna Protocol to USD was $ -0.000559752858590059.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ajna Protocol to USD was $ +0.0061712124.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ajna Protocol to USD was $ +0.0055759798.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ajna Protocol to USD was $ +0.001630239426062326.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000559752858590059
|-8.84%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0061712124
|+107.03%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0055759798
|+96.70%
|90 Days
|$ +0.001630239426062326
|+39.42%
Discover the latest price analysis of Ajna Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.61%
-8.84%
+20.11%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Ajna protocol facilitates peer-to-pool secured loans without governance and without external price feeds. Current lending and borrowing protocols which utilize smart contracts require active governance (e.g. to set rates and to update contracts) and/or rely on external price feeds (such as oracles like Chainlink). Because the pricing of collateral and parameterization of loans are left to subjective decision making through governance rather than market forces, these protocols carry both solvency and liquidity risk. Governance and maintenance overhead create barriers to entry in the market for lending and borrowing of on-chain assets. Ajna solves these problems with its unique design, which is defined by the following features: Permissionless pool creation: Much like the popular DeFi primitive, the “automated market maker,” AMM, Ajna pools exist in unique pairs: quote token, provided by lenders and collateral token, provided by borrowers. Pools allow lenders to assess borrower demand for their quote token and for borrowers to assess lender demand for loans backed by their collateral. Pools are created permissionlessly, meaning anyone can create a pool to borrow arbitrary fungible tokens using arbitrary fungible or non-fungible tokens as collateral. Therefore, no governance process is needed to whitelist approved tokens. Price specified lending: Ajna replaces external price feeds (oracles) by allowing lenders to input the price at which they’re willing to lend. This price is the amount of quote token (i.e. the token they are lending) they are willing to lend per unit of collateral pledged by the borrower. For example, if a lender deposits at price 100, they are willing to lend 100 units of quote token per one unit of collateral. Ajna pools separate prices into predefined buckets to reduce the complexity of the protocol, prices are therefore hereon referred to as “buckets”. Borrowers are then able to borrow from the aggregated liquidity of these various buckets.
|1 AJNA to VND
₫151.7354478
|1 AJNA to AUD
A$0.008937486
|1 AJNA to GBP
￡0.00432459
|1 AJNA to EUR
€0.0050741856
|1 AJNA to USD
$0.00576612
|1 AJNA to MYR
RM0.0246213324
|1 AJNA to TRY
₺0.2219379588
|1 AJNA to JPY
¥0.83464587
|1 AJNA to RUB
₽0.4781843316
|1 AJNA to INR
₹0.4873524624
|1 AJNA to IDR
Rp94.5265422528
|1 AJNA to KRW
₩8.0757970272
|1 AJNA to PHP
₱0.32001966
|1 AJNA to EGP
￡E.0.2928035736
|1 AJNA to BRL
R$0.032578578
|1 AJNA to CAD
C$0.0078995844
|1 AJNA to BDT
৳0.702890028
|1 AJNA to NGN
₦9.2702487852
|1 AJNA to UAH
₴0.239870592
|1 AJNA to VES
Bs0.50741856
|1 AJNA to PKR
Rs1.6255845504
|1 AJNA to KZT
₸2.9860429032
|1 AJNA to THB
฿0.190858572
|1 AJNA to TWD
NT$0.1770775452
|1 AJNA to AED
د.إ0.0211616604
|1 AJNA to CHF
Fr0.0047282184
|1 AJNA to HKD
HK$0.04468743
|1 AJNA to MAD
.د.م0.0533942712
|1 AJNA to MXN
$0.1129006296