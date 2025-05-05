Alkimi is a decentralized advertising exchange built on a Direct Acyclic Graph and using an ERC20 Token. By using the OpenRTB standards for programmatic advertising, Alkimi will host a media exchange auction in real-time on chain by developing a hosted state channel, AlEx. This makes Alkimi the worlds first Decentralised Advertising Exchange. Alkimi is facilitating a programmatic exchange that will provide cost savings and fraud prevention for all stakeholders in the advertising industry by using a network of distributed Nodes. Alkimi is 10X cheaper than the incumbents within the $500bn (2022) digital advertising industry. Alkimi has been developed to enable speed and security for complex data processing. Typically a transaction is completed with in 1/100th of a second allowing instant reconciliation for all participants.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.