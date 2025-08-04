More About ANVL

Anvil Logo

Anvil Price (ANVL)

Unlisted

Anvil (ANVL) Live Price Chart

$0.00158213
$0.00158213$0.00158213
-0.50%1D
mexc
USD

Price of Anvil (ANVL) Today

Anvil (ANVL) is currently trading at 0.00158093 USD with a market cap of $ 43.23M USD. ANVL to USD price is updated in real-time.

Anvil Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.65%
Anvil 24-hour price change
27.36B USD
Circulating supply

Anvil (ANVL) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Anvil to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Anvil to USD was $ -0.0004842620.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Anvil to USD was $ -0.0002492965.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Anvil to USD was $ -0.0005937002987294976.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-0.65%
30 Days$ -0.0004842620-30.63%
60 Days$ -0.0002492965-15.76%
90 Days$ -0.0005937002987294976-27.30%

Anvil (ANVL) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Anvil: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.00157075
$ 0.00157075$ 0.00157075

$ 0.00159454
$ 0.00159454$ 0.00159454

$ 0.00929021
$ 0.00929021$ 0.00929021

+0.33%

-0.65%

-7.70%

Anvil (ANVL) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 43.23M
$ 43.23M$ 43.23M

--
----

27.36B
27.36B 27.36B

What is Anvil (ANVL)

Anvil is a system of Ethereum-based smart contracts that manages collateral and issues fully secured credit. A primary example is a letter of credit (LOC), analogous to a paper bank cheque drawing verified funds, providing an economic guarantee of payment. Anvil enables transparency and trustless verification of assets, thereby reducing counterparty risk. The protocol is designed for maximum efficiency and extensibility to incorporate collateral throughout decentralized and traditional finance. What can Anvil be used for? Anvil is a unified protocol for asset provision, designed explicitly for safety, simplicity, and composability as a primitive building block in the development of other applications. Payments: LOCs offer security for both online and in-store digital payment transactions. Counterparty credit: LOCs can be accepted on centralized exchanges to secure instant deposits for immediate trading or more efficient liquidity provision. Asset bridging: LOCs can facilitate immediate cross-platform transactions. LOCs can also secure deposit or withdrawal transactions on layer 2 (L2) implementations. In instances where a platform integrates Anvil LOCs, immediate, on-demand asset transfers can be safely executed.

Anvil (ANVL) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Anvil (ANVL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Anvil (ANVL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ANVL token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Anvil (ANVL)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

ANVL to Local Currencies

1 ANVL to VND
41.60217295
1 ANVL to AUD
A$0.0024346322
1 ANVL to GBP
0.0011856975
1 ANVL to EUR
0.0013595998
1 ANVL to USD
$0.00158093
1 ANVL to MYR
RM0.0066873339
1 ANVL to TRY
0.0643122324
1 ANVL to JPY
¥0.23239671
1 ANVL to ARS
ARS$2.1363897555
1 ANVL to RUB
0.1256681257
1 ANVL to INR
0.1378096681
1 ANVL to IDR
Rp25.9168810992
1 ANVL to KRW
2.1866159016
1 ANVL to PHP
0.0909825215
1 ANVL to EGP
￡E.0.075726547
1 ANVL to BRL
R$0.0087583522
1 ANVL to CAD
C$0.0021658741
1 ANVL to BDT
0.1908498696
1 ANVL to NGN
2.3917099505
1 ANVL to UAH
0.0652449811
1 ANVL to VES
Bs0.19445439
1 ANVL to CLP
$1.5335021
1 ANVL to PKR
Rs0.4429607767
1 ANVL to KZT
0.847220387
1 ANVL to THB
฿0.0513011785
1 ANVL to TWD
NT$0.0471591419
1 ANVL to AED
د.إ0.0058020131
1 ANVL to CHF
Fr0.001264744
1 ANVL to HKD
HK$0.0123944912
1 ANVL to MAD
.د.م0.0142916072
1 ANVL to MXN
$0.0297689119
1 ANVL to PLN
0.0058178224
1 ANVL to RON
лв0.0069086641
1 ANVL to SEK
kr0.0152559745
1 ANVL to BGN
лв0.0026559624
1 ANVL to HUF
Ft0.5434604968
1 ANVL to CZK
0.0335315253
1 ANVL to KWD
د.ك0.00047902179
1 ANVL to ILS
0.0053909713