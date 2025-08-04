Anvil Price (ANVL)
Anvil (ANVL) is currently trading at 0.00158093 USD with a market cap of $ 43.23M USD. ANVL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the ANVL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ANVL price information.
During today, the price change of Anvil to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Anvil to USD was $ -0.0004842620.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Anvil to USD was $ -0.0002492965.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Anvil to USD was $ -0.0005937002987294976.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.65%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0004842620
|-30.63%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0002492965
|-15.76%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0005937002987294976
|-27.30%
Discover the latest price analysis of Anvil: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.33%
-0.65%
-7.70%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Anvil is a system of Ethereum-based smart contracts that manages collateral and issues fully secured credit. A primary example is a letter of credit (LOC), analogous to a paper bank cheque drawing verified funds, providing an economic guarantee of payment. Anvil enables transparency and trustless verification of assets, thereby reducing counterparty risk. The protocol is designed for maximum efficiency and extensibility to incorporate collateral throughout decentralized and traditional finance. What can Anvil be used for? Anvil is a unified protocol for asset provision, designed explicitly for safety, simplicity, and composability as a primitive building block in the development of other applications. Payments: LOCs offer security for both online and in-store digital payment transactions. Counterparty credit: LOCs can be accepted on centralized exchanges to secure instant deposits for immediate trading or more efficient liquidity provision. Asset bridging: LOCs can facilitate immediate cross-platform transactions. LOCs can also secure deposit or withdrawal transactions on layer 2 (L2) implementations. In instances where a platform integrates Anvil LOCs, immediate, on-demand asset transfers can be safely executed.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
