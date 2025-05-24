Anzen Staked USDz Price (SUSDZ)
The live price of Anzen Staked USDz (SUSDZ) today is 1.18 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SUSDZ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Anzen Staked USDz Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Anzen Staked USDz price change within the day is +0.21%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the SUSDZ to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SUSDZ price information.
During today, the price change of Anzen Staked USDz to USD was $ +0.00250819.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Anzen Staked USDz to USD was $ +0.0200086700.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Anzen Staked USDz to USD was $ +0.0290707160.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Anzen Staked USDz to USD was $ +0.0392525687212569.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00250819
|+0.21%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0200086700
|+1.70%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0290707160
|+2.46%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0392525687212569
|+3.44%
Discover the latest price analysis of Anzen Staked USDz: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.18%
+0.21%
-0.38%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
sUSDz is the staked representation of Anzen USDz. USDz holders must stake in order to earn yield backed by Real World Assets. This base reward yield is uncorrelated to crypto markets so the value of the rewards isn't affected during bear markets.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SUSDZ to VND
₫30,256.38
|1 SUSDZ to AUD
A$1.8172
|1 SUSDZ to GBP
￡0.8614
|1 SUSDZ to EUR
€1.0384
|1 SUSDZ to USD
$1.18
|1 SUSDZ to MYR
RM4.9914
|1 SUSDZ to TRY
₺46.0436
|1 SUSDZ to JPY
¥168.327
|1 SUSDZ to RUB
₽93.81
|1 SUSDZ to INR
₹100.477
|1 SUSDZ to IDR
Rp19,344.2592
|1 SUSDZ to KRW
₩1,609.815
|1 SUSDZ to PHP
₱65.2658
|1 SUSDZ to EGP
￡E.58.882
|1 SUSDZ to BRL
R$6.6906
|1 SUSDZ to CAD
C$1.6166
|1 SUSDZ to BDT
৳143.7712
|1 SUSDZ to NGN
₦1,875.9876
|1 SUSDZ to UAH
₴48.9936
|1 SUSDZ to VES
Bs110.92
|1 SUSDZ to PKR
Rs332.6656
|1 SUSDZ to KZT
₸603.57
|1 SUSDZ to THB
฿38.3264
|1 SUSDZ to TWD
NT$35.4708
|1 SUSDZ to AED
د.إ4.3306
|1 SUSDZ to CHF
Fr0.9676
|1 SUSDZ to HKD
HK$9.2394
|1 SUSDZ to MAD
.د.م10.8442
|1 SUSDZ to MXN
$22.7386