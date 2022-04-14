Aria (ARIA) Information

Aria is the world’s FIRST 3D AI virtual human to livestream and interact with a live audience on Twitch — made possible by SynchroVerse's patented technology and all-star team of developers, animators, and designers!

Unlike any other AI VTuber or influencer, Aria is an evolving digital entity brought to life with hyperrealistic 3D visuals and fluid, lifelike animations. Every gesture, every expression, and every move is powered by advanced rendering techniques and a built-in library of animations that adapt in real-time to her environment and your interactions.