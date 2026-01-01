Ask Brain Price (BRAIN)
The live Ask Brain (BRAIN) price today is $ 0.00002268, with a 0.48% change over the past 24 hours. The current BRAIN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00002268 per BRAIN.
Ask Brain currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 22,615, with a circulating supply of 1.00B BRAIN. During the last 24 hours, BRAIN traded between $ 0.00002238 (low) and $ 0.00002295 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0003526, while the all-time low was $ 0.00002201.
In short-term performance, BRAIN moved +0.32% in the last hour and -17.43% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Ask Brain is $ 22.62K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BRAIN is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 22.62K.
+0.32%
-0.48%
-17.43%
-17.43%
During today, the price change of Ask Brain to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ask Brain to USD was $ -0.0000083806.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ask Brain to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ask Brain to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.48%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000083806
|-36.95%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Ask Brain could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Ask Brain is an AI driven intelligence layer built for the BNB Chain ecosystem. It provides real time insights that help traders, researchers, builders, and everyday users understand on chain activity with clarity and accuracy. The system brings together market data, contract analysis, social sentiment, and network level intelligence into one environment that responds to natural language questions. Ask Brain acts as an always active companion that reads the market, interprets technical information, and presents findings in a clear and structured way. The goal is to help users navigate BSC with confidence by giving them reliable information whenever they need it.
What is the current price of Ask Brain?
Ask Brain (BRAIN) is trading at ₹0.0020486178481565916000, reflecting a price movement of -0.48% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.
What role does Ask Brain play in its ecosystem?
As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the Artificial Intelligence (AI),BNB Chain Ecosystem,AI Applications sector, BRAIN often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.
How actively is BRAIN being traded today?
Over the last 24 hours, BRAIN recorded ₹-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.
What is the circulating supply of Ask Brain?
There are 1000000000.0 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.
What is the market cap and rank of BRAIN?
Ask Brain currently holds market rank #9740 with a market capitalization of ₹2042746.58889159255000, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.
How has Ask Brain performed in the last 24 hours?
Its price has shown a price movement of -0.48% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.
How does Ask Brain compare to similar assets in the same category?
Within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),BNB Chain Ecosystem,AI Applications segment, BRAIN demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.
