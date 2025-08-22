What is AssetMantle (MNTL)

AssetMantle is a multi-tenant NFT marketplace framework that enables creators and collectors to securely mint, own, and trade digital assets on its fast-finality blockchain. The AssetMantle no-code toolset enables creators to create customized assets and marketplaces in a permission-less manner. Collectors can own the assets minted across these marketplaces and compatible chains in a singular wallet that can be transacted with minimal gas and a lower carbon footprint. Built on the interNFT standard, AssetMantle implements an end-to-end stack of open-source modular tools that developers can modify to fit advanced use cases. The objective of AssetMantle is to provide a platform that enables a diverse set of NFTs use cases that extend beyond arts and collectibles and can potentially change the representation of rights and ownership of real-world assets like real estate and other commodities. Mantle (MNTL) is the token for the AssetMantle ecosystem.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About AssetMantle (MNTL) How much is AssetMantle (MNTL) worth today? The live MNTL price in USD is 0.00023163 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current MNTL to USD price? $ 0.00023163 . Check out The current price of MNTL to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of AssetMantle? The market cap for MNTL is $ 534.76K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of MNTL? The circulating supply of MNTL is 2.31B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of MNTL? MNTL achieved an ATH price of 0.831444 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of MNTL? MNTL saw an ATL price of 0.00012987 USD . What is the trading volume of MNTL? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for MNTL is -- USD . Will MNTL go higher this year? MNTL might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out MNTL price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

