Aster Staked BNB Price (ASBNB)
The live price of Aster Staked BNB (ASBNB) today is 689.19 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 149.30M USD. ASBNB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Aster Staked BNB Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Aster Staked BNB price change within the day is -2.37%
- It has a circulating supply of 216.64K USD
During today, the price change of Aster Staked BNB to USD was $ -16.7914745481579.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aster Staked BNB to USD was $ +56.2609918650.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aster Staked BNB to USD was $ +75.8755460220.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aster Staked BNB to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -16.7914745481579
|-2.37%
|30 Days
|$ +56.2609918650
|+8.16%
|60 Days
|$ +75.8755460220
|+11.01%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Aster Staked BNB: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.02%
-2.37%
+1.55%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Aster is a decentralized perpetual exchange built for everyone. It offers MEV-free, one-click trading with up to 1001x leverage in Simple Mode, and full-featured, pro-grade tools in Pro Mode. Backed by YZi Labs, Aster is building the future of DeFi: fast, flexible, and community-first. Aster's asBNB is a BNB liquid staking derivative that accrue rewards from Binance Launchpools, HODLer airdrops and Megadrops.
