ASTERION Price (ASTER)
The live price of ASTERION (ASTER) today is 0.01409449 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ASTER to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ASTERION Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- ASTERION price change within the day is -8.27%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the ASTER to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ASTER price information.
During today, the price change of ASTERION to USD was $ -0.0012711013039175.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ASTERION to USD was $ -0.0075728975.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ASTERION to USD was $ -0.0132959384.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ASTERION to USD was $ -0.70842406716108.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0012711013039175
|-8.27%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0075728975
|-53.72%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0132959384
|-94.33%
|90 Days
|$ -0.70842406716108
|-98.04%
Discover the latest price analysis of ASTERION: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.77%
-8.27%
-32.45%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Asterion is the world's first revolutionary token backed by Asterion's own real estate and business assets, with asset value surpassing its market cap. Currently, Asterion owns two resorts in Bali, Indonesia, as well as other businesses that will further strengthen the Asterion ecosystem. As part of the long-term strategy for Asterion Token, the commitment to continuously expand and acquire more assets and businesses will unlock limitless opportunities within the digital economy. The real estate assets, which appreciate in value year over year, present profitable investment opportunities that are accessible to anyone without capital constraints. Through Asterion, businesses that were previously only accessible to a select few with substantial capital can now be reached by a wider audience, offering more people the chance to participate and profit. Utilizing blockchain technology, Asterion simplifies access to valuable assets such as real estate, commodities, and traditional financial instruments through tokenization, making transactions faster and borderless. Asterion brings real-world assets (RWA) into the DeFi ecosystem, creating investment opportunities that are more inclusive, secure, and transparent.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
