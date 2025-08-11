What is Atto (ATTO)

Atto is a Layer-1 cryptocurrency designed to function as fast, feeless digital cash for everyday payments of any size, including true micropayments. The purpose is to let people, apps, and devices move value peer-to-peer with sub-second confirmation and zero transaction fees, so even very small transfers remain practical while larger checkouts stay predictable and low-friction. Atto focuses on payment utility over general computation: send, receive, and settle quickly, without fee markets or variable costs complicating pricing. This enables use cases like retail checkout, online subscriptions, per-request APIs, content tipping, and machine-to-machine payments, while giving developers a simple, reliable payment rail that behaves consistently under load.

Atto (ATTO) Resource Official Website

Atto (ATTO) Tokenomics

