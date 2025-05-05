Aurigami Price (PLY)
The live price of Aurigami (PLY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 108.50K USD. PLY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Aurigami Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Aurigami price change within the day is -4.22%
- It has a circulating supply of 4.12B USD
During today, the price change of Aurigami to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aurigami to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aurigami to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aurigami to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-4.22%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-8.11%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-24.91%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Aurigami: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.34%
-4.22%
-7.09%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Aurigami is a decentralised, non-custodial liquidity protocol. The protocol enables users to effortlessly lend, borrow, and earn interest with their digital assets. Depositors provide liquidity to the protocol to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an over-collateralised fashion.
