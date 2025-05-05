Bangkit Price (BKIT)
The live price of Bangkit (BKIT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 77.04K USD. BKIT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bangkit Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Bangkit price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 80.00B USD
During today, the price change of Bangkit to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bangkit to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bangkit to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bangkit to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-1.48%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-2.11%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Bangkit: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+3.22%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Bangkit ($BKIT) is the inaugural token launched by Meme Blind Box, a groundbreaking AI agent designed to autonomously create meme tokens on the Base blockchain, with a unique twist—it’s driven by community sentiment and trends. This innovative approach marks a significant evolution in the world of meme tokens, merging artificial intelligence with the power of decentralized, community-driven creativity. The result is a dynamic ecosystem where the voice of the community directly shapes the narrative, style, and success of the tokens. The story of $BKIT began at Devcon 2024 in Bangkok during a live demonstration that captivated audiences with its potential to revolutionize how meme tokens are conceived and adopted. This milestone marked the birth of a new era where tokens are not only AI-generated but also community-owned, creating a symbiotic relationship between technology and its supporters. By harnessing the power of collective input, $BKIT exemplifies a spirit of inclusivity, creativity, and shared ownership. Bangkit is more than a token; it represents a movement—an invitation to join the Bangkit Litter 🐱, a growing community of enthusiasts who embrace the limitless possibilities of AI-crafted tokens. Together, they are redefining the meme token landscape, pushing boundaries, and unleashing the collective imagination to create something truly extraordinary. Whether you're a blockchain enthusiast, a creative mind, or a meme lover, $BKIT offers an opportunity to be part of a vibrant, collaborative journey into the future of tokenomics. Jump in today and explore the exciting world of $BKIT—where AI innovation meets human ingenuity.
