What is the project about? ve33 Dex on Base What makes your project unique? Options tokens as liquidity mining incentives & as a service for partner protocols to use for airdrops, fair launches, voting and liquidity mining incentives. veNFT grants for partner protocols and weekly bribe rebate system= History of your project. We are now live on Canto Fantom Mantle Pulse and Base and the codebase is up to v3. What’s next for your project? Continue to launch on layer 2 chains. Flashloans for options exercising. Further develop out our bribe rebates system. What can your token be used for? Users may lock BVM to veBVM and vote to earn voting incentives (bribes) and trading fees.

Base Velocimeter (BVM) Resource Official Website

BVM to Local Currencies

Base Velocimeter (BVM) Tokenomics

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Base Velocimeter (BVM) How much is Base Velocimeter (BVM) worth today? The live BVM price in USD is 0.00178519 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current BVM to USD price? $ 0.00178519 . Check out The current price of BVM to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Base Velocimeter? The market cap for BVM is $ 10.33K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of BVM? The circulating supply of BVM is 5.78M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of BVM? BVM achieved an ATH price of 0.787331 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of BVM? BVM saw an ATL price of 0.00138317 USD . What is the trading volume of BVM? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for BVM is -- USD . Will BVM go higher this year? BVM might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out BVM price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

