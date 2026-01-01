BeB Price Today

The live BeB (BEB1M) price today is $ 0.00234081, with a 3.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current BEB1M to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00234081 per BEB1M.

BeB currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,340,156, with a circulating supply of 999.72M BEB1M. During the last 24 hours, BEB1M traded between $ 0.00197865 (low) and $ 0.00242165 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00242165, while the all-time low was $ 0.00194689.

In short-term performance, BEB1M moved +1.33% in the last hour and +5.96% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

BeB (BEB1M) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.34M$ 2.34M $ 2.34M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.34M$ 2.34M $ 2.34M Circulation Supply 999.72M 999.72M 999.72M Total Supply 999,720,801.132866 999,720,801.132866 999,720,801.132866

The current Market Cap of BeB is $ 2.34M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BEB1M is 999.72M, with a total supply of 999720801.132866. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.34M.