XP8 Price Today

The live XP8 (XP8) price today is $ 0.00797, with a 7.54% change over the past 24 hours. The current XP8 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00797 per XP8.

XP8 currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- XP8. During the last 24 hours, XP8 traded between $ 0.00797 (low) and $ 0.0113 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, XP8 moved -3.05% in the last hour and +4.86% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 8.51K.

XP8 (XP8) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 8.51K$ 8.51K $ 8.51K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 216.76K$ 216.76K $ 216.76K Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 27,196,758 27,196,758 27,196,758 Public Blockchain TONCOIN

The current Market Cap of XP8 is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 8.51K. The circulating supply of XP8 is --, with a total supply of 27196758. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 216.76K.