ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
2025 Recap
The live XP8 price today is 0.00797 USD.XP8 market cap is -- USD. Track real-time XP8 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live XP8 price today is 0.00797 USD.XP8 market cap is -- USD. Track real-time XP8 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About XP8

XP8 Price Info

What is XP8

XP8 Whitepaper

XP8 Official Website

XP8 Tokenomics

XP8 Price Forecast

XP8 History

XP8 Buying Guide

XP8-to-Fiat Currency Converter

XP8 Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

XP8 Logo

XP8 Price(XP8)

1 XP8 to USD Live Price:

$0.00797
$0.00797$0.00797
-7.54%1D
USD
XP8 (XP8) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:53:11 (UTC+8)

XP8 Price Today

The live XP8 (XP8) price today is $ 0.00797, with a 7.54% change over the past 24 hours. The current XP8 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00797 per XP8.

XP8 currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- XP8. During the last 24 hours, XP8 traded between $ 0.00797 (low) and $ 0.0113 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, XP8 moved -3.05% in the last hour and +4.86% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 8.51K.

XP8 (XP8) Market Information

--
----

$ 8.51K
$ 8.51K$ 8.51K

$ 216.76K
$ 216.76K$ 216.76K

--
----

27,196,758
27,196,758 27,196,758

TONCOIN

The current Market Cap of XP8 is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 8.51K. The circulating supply of XP8 is --, with a total supply of 27196758. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 216.76K.

XP8 Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00797
$ 0.00797$ 0.00797
24H Low
$ 0.0113
$ 0.0113$ 0.0113
24H High

$ 0.00797
$ 0.00797$ 0.00797

$ 0.0113
$ 0.0113$ 0.0113

--
----

--
----

-3.05%

-7.53%

+4.86%

+4.86%

XP8 (XP8) Price History USD

Track the price changes of XP8 for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0006499-7.53%
30 Days$ -0.00116-12.71%
60 Days$ -4.99203-99.85%
90 Days$ -4.99203-99.85%
XP8 Price Change Today

Today, XP8 recorded a change of $ -0.0006499 (-7.53%), reflecting its latest market activity.

XP8 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00116 (-12.71%), showing the token's short-term performance.

XP8 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, XP8 saw a change of $ -4.99203 (-99.85%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

XP8 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -4.99203 (-99.85%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of XP8 (XP8)?

Check out the XP8 Price History page now.

AI Analysis for XP8

AI-driven insights that analyse XP8 latest price movements, trading volume trends, and market sentiment indicators, delivering real-time updates to identify trading opportunities and support informed decision-making.

What factors influence XP8's prices?

XP8 token prices are influenced by several key factors:

1. Market demand and supply dynamics
2. Trading volume and liquidity on exchanges
3. Overall cryptocurrency market sentiment
4. Bitcoin and major altcoin price movements
5. Project development updates and roadmap progress
6. Community adoption and user growth
7. Partnership announcements
8. Regulatory news affecting crypto markets
9. Technical analysis patterns
10. Whale trading activity

Why do people want to know XP8's price today?

People want to know XP8 price today for several key reasons: making informed trading decisions, tracking portfolio performance, identifying buying/selling opportunities, managing risk exposure, and staying updated on market trends. Real-time pricing helps investors time their trades effectively.

Price Prediction for XP8

XP8 (XP8) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of XP8 in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
XP8 (XP8) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of XP8 could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price XP8 will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for XP8 price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking XP8 Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest XP8 in India

Ready to get started with XP8? Buying XP8 is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy XP8. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your XP8 (XP8) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and XP8 will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy XP8 (XP8) Guide

What can you do with XP8

Owning XP8 allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying XP8 (XP8) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is XP8 (XP8)

XP LABS AG is a Swiss Web3 gaming and infrastructure company building a digital economy inside Telegram (on App Store & Google Play in 2026). We develop proprietary games (AVAFight, AVARUSH, and six new titles in 2026), an educational platform, and integrations with 200+ partner mini-apps.

XP8 Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of XP8, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official XP8 Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About XP8

How much will 1 XP8 be worth in 2030?
If XP8 were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential XP8 prices and expected ROI.
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:53:11 (UTC+8)

XP8 (XP8) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
12-30 13:36:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
12-30 07:29:57Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
12-29 23:19:48Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
12-29 10:20:45Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
12-29 06:52:03Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
12-29 05:49:53Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC

XP8 Hot News

Apple (AAPL) Dividend 2026 Forecast: Why Smart Traders Prefer Capital Gains Over Yield

Apple (AAPL) Dividend 2026 Forecast: Why Smart Traders Prefer Capital Gains Over Yield

December 31, 2025
MEXC Concludes Year-End Golden Era Showdown, Reveals 2,000g Gold Bar and BTC Winners

MEXC Concludes Year-End Golden Era Showdown, Reveals 2,000g Gold Bar and BTC Winners

December 31, 2025
Copy Trading Guide: How to Invest Like Pro Traders (Complete Beginner&#8217;s Guide 2026)

Copy Trading Guide: How to Invest Like Pro Traders (Complete Beginner’s Guide 2026)

December 31, 2025
View More

Explore More about XP8

XP8 USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on XP8 with leverage. Explore XP8 USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade XP8 (XP8) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live XP8 price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
XP8/USDT
$0.00797
$0.00797$0.00797
-7.53%
0.00% (USDT)

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Solana

Solana

SOL
Zcash

Zcash

ZEC
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Pippin

Pippin

PIPPIN

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

CodexField

CodexField

CODEX

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Mind Predict

Mind Predict

MKIT

$7.1000
$7.1000$7.1000

+9,366.66%

lighter

lighter

LIT

$2.479
$2.479$2.479

+147.90%

ForTON

ForTON

FRT

$119.28
$119.28$119.28

+70.40%

OOOO

OOOO

OOOO

$0.03350
$0.03350$0.03350

+14.92%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

Mind Predict

Mind Predict

MKIT

$7.1000
$7.1000$7.1000

+9,366.66%

SQUADBOOM

SQUADBOOM

SBM

$0.0000000000000000002256
$0.0000000000000000002256$0.0000000000000000002256

+200.80%

lighter

lighter

LIT

$2.479
$2.479$2.479

+147.90%

REWARDS ON PROJECT

REWARDS ON PROJECT

RWD

$0.0000000000000001760
$0.0000000000000001760$0.0000000000000001760

+120.00%

Agusto

Agusto

AGUSTO

$0.00001676
$0.00001676$0.00001676

+135.39%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

XP8-to-USD Calculator

Amount

XP8
XP8
USD
USD

1 XP8 = 0.00797 USD