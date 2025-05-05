Berabot Price (BBOT)
The live price of Berabot (BBOT) today is 0.0162888 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 43.76K USD. BBOT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Berabot Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Berabot price change within the day is -9.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 2.69M USD
Get real-time price updates of the BBOT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of Berabot to USD was $ -0.00161273582566603.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Berabot to USD was $ -0.0109564365.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Berabot to USD was $ -0.0144247048.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Berabot to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00161273582566603
|-9.00%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0109564365
|-67.26%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0144247048
|-88.55%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Berabot: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.58%
-9.00%
-22.74%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
First Telegram sniping & trading bot on Berachain Allow us to introduce our Berabot project on Berachain. This initiative is designed to benefit every bera user by enhancing their trading flow for a more streamlined experience. Berabot stands out as the inaugural and exclusive trading bot to debut on Berachain. This intricately crafted trading bot is tailored to provide an unparalleled trading experience by seamlessly combining traditional trading conventions with the dynamic functionalities of Telegram bots.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
