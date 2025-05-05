BigShortBets Price (BIGSB)
The live price of BigShortBets (BIGSB) today is 0.170284 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 964.55K USD. BIGSB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BigShortBets Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- BigShortBets price change within the day is -0.01%
- It has a circulating supply of 5.66M USD
During today, the price change of BigShortBets to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BigShortBets to USD was $ -0.0639267932.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BigShortBets to USD was $ -0.0529243182.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BigShortBets to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.01%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0639267932
|-37.54%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0529243182
|-31.08%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BigShortBets: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.01%
-7.37%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BigShortBets is the social, decentralized, anonymous information marketplace & blockchain futures trading tool - powered by $BigSB token. In short we build a platform on Tor network for investors. Only thing used for KYC process on the platform is MetaMask address This platform will enable information exchange between parties eg. buying and selling information and creating own space like on any other social platform eg. groups, timeline, posts. It is 100% community driven, to maintain a good situation on the platform there is a community reputation system to control the uncontrolled content. We already have that part working. Second part is the Market, on which we create ability to fully decentralize the futures trading. We will enable for users of the platform to create bets (futures contracts) on anything they like. It will work like the first stock exchange in Amsterdam. Everything to make GME and AMC- like actions without interception. We plan to attract arbitrators to trade on this platform (bets on NASDAQ, GOLD, STEEL, etc). We do so cause the only information used in KYC is MetaMask wallet address. Last thing. Every transaction on the platform is secured by BigSB token. Everything we collect in presale, public sale, etc goes to liquidity for future arbitrators. Platform provides full anonymity and encryption.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BIGSB to VND
₫4,481.02346
|1 BIGSB to AUD
A$0.2639402
|1 BIGSB to GBP
￡0.127713
|1 BIGSB to EUR
€0.14984992
|1 BIGSB to USD
$0.170284
|1 BIGSB to MYR
RM0.72711268
|1 BIGSB to TRY
₺6.55423116
|1 BIGSB to JPY
¥24.648609
|1 BIGSB to RUB
₽14.12165212
|1 BIGSB to INR
₹14.39240368
|1 BIGSB to IDR
Rp2,791.54053696
|1 BIGSB to KRW
₩238.49295904
|1 BIGSB to PHP
₱9.450762
|1 BIGSB to EGP
￡E.8.64702152
|1 BIGSB to BRL
R$0.9621046
|1 BIGSB to CAD
C$0.23328908
|1 BIGSB to BDT
৳20.7576196
|1 BIGSB to NGN
₦273.76728964
|1 BIGSB to UAH
₴7.0838144
|1 BIGSB to VES
Bs14.984992
|1 BIGSB to PKR
Rs48.00646528
|1 BIGSB to KZT
₸88.18327224
|1 BIGSB to THB
฿5.6364004
|1 BIGSB to TWD
NT$5.22942164
|1 BIGSB to AED
د.إ0.62494228
|1 BIGSB to CHF
Fr0.13963288
|1 BIGSB to HKD
HK$1.319701
|1 BIGSB to MAD
.د.م1.57682984
|1 BIGSB to MXN
$3.33416072