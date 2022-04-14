Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) Tokenomics
Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) represents your staked SOL plus the staking rewards received, in a tradable and transferable form. Ordinary staking would lock up your staked assets, which means you cannot use them for other purposes – it increases a user's opportunity cost.
In contrast, BNSOL provides flexibility to sell, transfer, or use the staked SOL position. You can even move BNSOL to a personal wallet and use it outside the Binance platform whilst still earning rewards. BNSOL accumulates staking rewards through the BNSOL:SOL conversion rate on Binance SOL Staking, even when it is used in other Binance products or external DeFi applications for additional yield opportunities.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BNSOL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BNSOL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.