Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) Information

Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) represents your staked SOL plus the staking rewards received, in a tradable and transferable form. Ordinary staking would lock up your staked assets, which means you cannot use them for other purposes – it increases a user's opportunity cost.

In contrast, BNSOL provides flexibility to sell, transfer, or use the staked SOL position. You can even move BNSOL to a personal wallet and use it outside the Binance platform whilst still earning rewards. BNSOL accumulates staking rewards through the BNSOL:SOL conversion rate on Binance SOL Staking, even when it is used in other Binance products or external DeFi applications for additional yield opportunities.