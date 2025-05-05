Binance Staked SOL Price (BNSOL)
The live price of Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) today is 154.05 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.20B USD. BNSOL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Binance Staked SOL Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Binance Staked SOL price change within the day is +0.50%
- It has a circulating supply of 7.77M USD
During today, the price change of Binance Staked SOL to USD was $ +0.764701.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Binance Staked SOL to USD was $ +34.6605567750.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Binance Staked SOL to USD was $ +6.7972867950.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Binance Staked SOL to USD was $ -60.7318832507812.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.764701
|+0.50%
|30 Days
|$ +34.6605567750
|+22.50%
|60 Days
|$ +6.7972867950
|+4.41%
|90 Days
|$ -60.7318832507812
|-28.27%
Discover the latest price analysis of Binance Staked SOL: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
+0.50%
-1.24%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) represents your staked SOL plus the staking rewards received, in a tradable and transferable form. Ordinary staking would lock up your staked assets, which means you cannot use them for other purposes – it increases a user's opportunity cost. In contrast, BNSOL provides flexibility to sell, transfer, or use the staked SOL position. You can even move BNSOL to a personal wallet and use it outside the Binance platform whilst still earning rewards. BNSOL accumulates staking rewards through the BNSOL:SOL conversion rate on Binance SOL Staking, even when it is used in other Binance products or external DeFi applications for additional yield opportunities.
