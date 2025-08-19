Bitcoin on Katana (BTCK) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 115,347 24H High $ 116,910 All Time High $ 119,013 Lowest Price $ 115,347 Price Change (1H) -0.03% Price Change (1D) -0.12% Price Change (7D) --

Bitcoin on Katana (BTCK) real-time price is $116,566. Over the past 24 hours, BTCK traded between a low of $ 115,347 and a high of $ 116,910, showing active market volatility. BTCK's all-time high price is $ 119,013, while its all-time low price is $ 115,347.

In terms of short-term performance, BTCK has changed by -0.03% over the past hour, -0.12% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Bitcoin on Katana (BTCK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 0.00 Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 39.18M Circulation Supply 0.00 Total Supply 336.14438969

The current Market Cap of Bitcoin on Katana is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BTCK is 0.00, with a total supply of 336.14438969. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 39.18M.