BitDoctorAI Price (AIDD)
The live price of BitDoctorAI (AIDD) today is 0.00485913 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 968.18K USD. AIDD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BitDoctorAI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- BitDoctorAI price change within the day is -0.27%
- It has a circulating supply of 199.25M USD
Get real-time price updates of the AIDD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AIDD price information.
During today, the price change of BitDoctorAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BitDoctorAI to USD was $ +0.0000339721.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BitDoctorAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BitDoctorAI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.27%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000339721
|+0.70%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BitDoctorAI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.19%
-0.27%
+3.92%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BitDoctor is a DeSci data infrastructure protocol using DePIN & AI to power a hyper-personalized AI Doctor Agent, solving healthcare accessibility and longevity. BitDoctor AI Face Scan with mobile phone detects and collects health data up to 30 parameters—like heart attack, diabetes and hypertension risks—with just a smartphone CMOS sensor. BitDoctor uses blockchain for secure and transparent health data management to work with clinical trials, insurance companies and more.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 AIDD to VND
₫124.59295233
|1 AIDD to AUD
A$0.0074344689
|1 AIDD to GBP
￡0.0035471649
|1 AIDD to EUR
€0.0042274431
|1 AIDD to USD
$0.00485913
|1 AIDD to MYR
RM0.0205541199
|1 AIDD to TRY
₺0.1889229744
|1 AIDD to JPY
¥0.6926689815
|1 AIDD to RUB
₽0.3861550611
|1 AIDD to INR
₹0.4133661891
|1 AIDD to IDR
Rp78.3730535439
|1 AIDD to KRW
₩6.6381546756
|1 AIDD to PHP
₱0.2689042542
|1 AIDD to EGP
￡E.0.2423734044
|1 AIDD to BRL
R$0.0274054932
|1 AIDD to CAD
C$0.0066570081
|1 AIDD to BDT
৳0.5920363992
|1 AIDD to NGN
₦7.7251420566
|1 AIDD to UAH
₴0.2017510776
|1 AIDD to VES
Bs0.45675822
|1 AIDD to PKR
Rs1.3698859296
|1 AIDD to KZT
₸2.485444995
|1 AIDD to THB
฿0.1578731337
|1 AIDD to TWD
NT$0.1456281261
|1 AIDD to AED
د.إ0.0178330071
|1 AIDD to CHF
Fr0.0039844866
|1 AIDD to HKD
HK$0.0380469879
|1 AIDD to MAD
.د.م0.0446554047
|1 AIDD to MXN
$0.0934896612