Black Currency Price Today

The live Black Currency (BC) price today is $ 0.00004627, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current BC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00004627 per BC.

Black Currency currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 46,273, with a circulating supply of 1.00B BC. During the last 24 hours, BC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00017071, while the all-time low was $ 0.00004434.

In short-term performance, BC moved -- in the last hour and -17.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Black Currency (BC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 46.27K$ 46.27K $ 46.27K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 46.27K$ 46.27K $ 46.27K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

