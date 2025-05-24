BlazeStake Staked SOL Price (BSOL)
The live price of BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) today is 221.16 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BSOL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BlazeStake Staked SOL Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 7.24M USD
- BlazeStake Staked SOL price change within the day is +1.58%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of BlazeStake Staked SOL to USD was $ +3.44.
During today, the price change of BlazeStake Staked SOL to USD was $ +3.44.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BlazeStake Staked SOL to USD was $ +45.4787673840.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BlazeStake Staked SOL to USD was $ +64.2109972680.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BlazeStake Staked SOL to USD was $ +14.1546516800882.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +3.44
|+1.58%
|30 Days
|$ +45.4787673840
|+20.56%
|60 Days
|$ +64.2109972680
|+29.03%
|90 Days
|$ +14.1546516800882
|+6.84%
Discover the latest price analysis of BlazeStake Staked SOL: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.61%
+1.58%
+6.17%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BlazeStake is a fully non-custodial Solana stake pool protocol that is supported by the Solana Foundation. By staking SOL through BlazeStake, users receive BlazeStake Staked SOL (bSOL) tokens that can be used in DeFi applications. BlazeStake automatically delegates SOL across many Solana validators to strengthen the decentralization of Solana. bSOL is designed to increase in value compared to SOL every epoch relative to the staking APY, as bSOL is always backed by an amount of SOL which increases as staking rewards compound. Users can always withdraw their SOL from the stake pool at any time either through the instant unstake feature or through delayed unstaking.
