BlinkBot Price Today

The live BlinkBot (BLINK) price today is $ 0.01122043, with a 18.98% change over the past 24 hours. The current BLINK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01122043 per BLINK.

BlinkBot currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,128,744, with a circulating supply of 100.00M BLINK. During the last 24 hours, BLINK traded between $ 0.00938123 (low) and $ 0.01143519 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01514105, while the all-time low was $ 0.00837538.

In short-term performance, BLINK moved -0.12% in the last hour and +15.26% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

BlinkBot (BLINK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.13M$ 1.13M $ 1.13M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.13M$ 1.13M $ 1.13M Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of BlinkBot is $ 1.13M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BLINK is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.13M.