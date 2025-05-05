BlockCDN Price (BCDN)
The live price of BlockCDN (BCDN) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 60.70K USD. BCDN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BlockCDN Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- BlockCDN price change within the day is -0.01%
- It has a circulating supply of 346.45M USD
During today, the price change of BlockCDN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BlockCDN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BlockCDN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BlockCDN to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.01%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+13.51%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+12.23%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BlockCDN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
-0.01%
+4.19%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BLOCKCDN is an intelligent CDN node deployment software based on open source Squid and combined with SDK and P2P technology. Based on the smart etereum system, BLOCKCDN not only allows unused broadband users to share idle network devices and upload traffic. The CDN system is distributed with smart etereum contracts that specify CDN mining, smart contract settlement and CDN trading market in one. Based on the smart etereum system, BLOCKCDN not only wants unused broadband users to share idle network devices and upload higher profit traffic without additional enhancements, but to provide cheaper, multi-node, and faster CDN services For websites that need to be accelerated.
