What is Blunt (BLUNT)

$BLUNT is the first certified runner on bunt.fun, and we're not just another meme coin, we know how to roll up and smoke the competition.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Blunt (BLUNT) Resource Official Website

Blunt Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Blunt (BLUNT) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Blunt (BLUNT) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Blunt.

Check the Blunt price prediction now!

BLUNT to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Blunt (BLUNT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Blunt (BLUNT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BLUNT token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Blunt (BLUNT) How much is Blunt (BLUNT) worth today? The live BLUNT price in USD is 0.00037661 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current BLUNT to USD price? $ 0.00037661 . Check out The current price of BLUNT to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Blunt? The market cap for BLUNT is $ 373.93K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of BLUNT? The circulating supply of BLUNT is 994.08M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of BLUNT? BLUNT achieved an ATH price of 0.00133089 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of BLUNT? BLUNT saw an ATL price of 0.00036194 USD . What is the trading volume of BLUNT? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for BLUNT is -- USD . Will BLUNT go higher this year? BLUNT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out BLUNT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Blunt (BLUNT) Important Industry Updates