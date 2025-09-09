More About BLUNT

Blunt Price (BLUNT)

Unlisted

1 BLUNT to USD Live Price:

$0.00037661
$0.00037661$0.00037661
-49.60%1D
This token data is sourced from third parties.
USD
Blunt (BLUNT) Live Price Chart
Blunt (BLUNT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00036194
24H Low
$ 0.00079999
24H High

$ 0.00036194
$ 0.00079999
$ 0.00133089
$ 0.00036194
-8.12%

-49.68%

--

--

Blunt (BLUNT) real-time price is $0.00037661. Over the past 24 hours, BLUNT traded between a low of $ 0.00036194 and a high of $ 0.00079999, showing active market volatility. BLUNT's all-time high price is $ 0.00133089, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00036194.

In terms of short-term performance, BLUNT has changed by -8.12% over the past hour, -49.68% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Blunt (BLUNT) Market Information

$ 373.93K
--
$ 373.93K
994.08M
994,080,465.29145
The current Market Cap of Blunt is $ 373.93K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BLUNT is 994.08M, with a total supply of 994080465.29145. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 373.93K.

Blunt (BLUNT) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Blunt to USD was $ -0.000371906730427634.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Blunt to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Blunt to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Blunt to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000371906730427634-49.68%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Blunt (BLUNT)

$BLUNT is the first certified runner on bunt.fun, and we're not just another meme coin, we know how to roll up and smoke the competition.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Blunt Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Blunt (BLUNT) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Blunt (BLUNT) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Blunt.

Check the Blunt price prediction now!

BLUNT to Local Currencies

Blunt (BLUNT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Blunt (BLUNT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BLUNT token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Blunt (BLUNT)

How much is Blunt (BLUNT) worth today?
The live BLUNT price in USD is 0.00037661 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current BLUNT to USD price?
The current price of BLUNT to USD is $ 0.00037661. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Blunt?
The market cap for BLUNT is $ 373.93K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of BLUNT?
The circulating supply of BLUNT is 994.08M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of BLUNT?
BLUNT achieved an ATH price of 0.00133089 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of BLUNT?
BLUNT saw an ATL price of 0.00036194 USD.
What is the trading volume of BLUNT?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for BLUNT is -- USD.
Will BLUNT go higher this year?
BLUNT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out BLUNT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
