BOGDANOFF Price (PUMPIT)
The live price of BOGDANOFF (PUMPIT) today is 0.00363278 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.64M USD. PUMPIT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BOGDANOFF Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- BOGDANOFF price change within the day is -11.55%
- It has a circulating supply of 1000.00M USD
During today, the price change of BOGDANOFF to USD was $ -0.000474497701050321.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BOGDANOFF to USD was $ +0.0000516396.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BOGDANOFF to USD was $ -0.0001941670.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BOGDANOFF to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000474497701050321
|-11.55%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000516396
|+1.42%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0001941670
|-5.34%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BOGDANOFF: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.43%
-11.55%
+41.66%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
A memecoin inspired by the legendary Bogdanoff twins, the unseen architects of the crypto-world and beyond. From an undisclosed location, they continue to control the markets and shape our future. The plan is in motion... The only official Bogdanoff memecoin. BOGDANOFF is a meme community on Solana, The project was fair-launched on Pump.fun, This is a purely community-driven project. Secure, transparent, and built on cutting-edge blockchain technology.
