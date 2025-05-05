Boshi Price (BOSHI)
The live price of Boshi (BOSHI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 146.76K USD. BOSHI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Boshi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Boshi price change within the day is -1.23%
- It has a circulating supply of 985.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the BOSHI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BOSHI price information.
During today, the price change of Boshi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Boshi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Boshi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Boshi to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.23%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+112.86%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+25.27%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Boshi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.08%
-1.23%
-5.38%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Boshi is a community-based memecoin built on the Base. Its purpose is to provide a platform for users to engage in meme-based activities, including trading, sharing, and creating memes within the community. The coin's function revolves around fostering a vibrant and active community of meme enthusiasts who contribute to the ecosystem through meme creation, sharing, and trading. Its utility lies in its ability to facilitate transactions and interactions within the community, allowing members to participate in meme-related activities and potentially benefit from the growth of the community and the coin's value.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
