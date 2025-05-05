BRK690k Price (BRK)
The live price of BRK690k (BRK) today is 316.27 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 31.63K USD. BRK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BRK690k Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- BRK690k price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 100.00 USD
During today, the price change of BRK690k to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BRK690k to USD was $ +0.8504816570.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BRK690k to USD was $ -230.3738511760.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BRK690k to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.8504816570
|+0.27%
|60 Days
|$ -230.3738511760
|-72.84%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BRK690k: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+25.32%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BRK690k is a memecoin experiment inspired by the legendary growth of Berkshire Hathaway Class A stock ($BRK.A), which rose from $250 to $690k over four decades. Created by the fictional character Barren Wuffett, the project embraces humor, creativity, and innovation through its Price-Patterned Tokenomics™, exploring whether a stock-to-meme narrative can achieve similar growth. BRK690k is both a satirical commentary on traditional finance and a community-driven effort to blend memecoins and stock-inspired value trajectories.
