What is today's price of BRL1 (BRL1)?

The live price is ₹16.8191684908814850000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 0.28%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of BRL1 are in circulation?

The circulating supply of BRL1 is 6285663.54, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own BRL1?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of BRL1 across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of BRL1 today?

The market capitalization stands at ₹105700286.6054116050000, positioning BRL1 at rank #3633 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is BRL1 being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₹-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of BRL1?

The recent price movement of 0.28% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Stablecoins,Polygon Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.