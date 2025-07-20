CAIRE Price (CAIRE)
CAIRE (CAIRE) is currently trading at 0.00293329 USD with a market cap of $ 61.60K USD. CAIRE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the CAIRE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CAIRE price information.
During today, the price change of CAIRE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CAIRE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CAIRE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CAIRE to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.12%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of CAIRE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.03%
+2.12%
-14.94%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CAIRE (C.A.I.R.E. – EQ42) is an on-chain mental health protocol focused on building accessible, AI-assisted telepsychiatry services for the decentralized world. The project leverages blockchain transparency and token-based governance to offer mental wellness tools, community-driven support, and long-term care solutions without centralized gatekeeping. Through $CAIRE, users can interact with emotional AI agents, participate in mental health campaigns, and contribute to a collective healing ecosystem. With over 33% of supply locked and a growing endorsement base, CAIRE is designed for sustainability, trust, and real-world impact. Our mission is to reduce stigma, increase access to emotional care, and pioneer the future of on-chain emotional intelligence.S
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of CAIRE (CAIRE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CAIRE token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CAIRE to VND
₫77.18952635
|1 CAIRE to AUD
A$0.0044879337
|1 CAIRE to GBP
￡0.0021706346
|1 CAIRE to EUR
€0.0024932965
|1 CAIRE to USD
$0.00293329
|1 CAIRE to MYR
RM0.0124371496
|1 CAIRE to TRY
₺0.1184169173
|1 CAIRE to JPY
¥0.43412692
|1 CAIRE to RUB
₽0.2305859269
|1 CAIRE to INR
₹0.2526736006
|1 CAIRE to IDR
Rp48.0867136176
|1 CAIRE to KRW
₩4.0796783978
|1 CAIRE to PHP
₱0.1675201919
|1 CAIRE to EGP
￡E.0.1449631918
|1 CAIRE to BRL
R$0.0163677582
|1 CAIRE to CAD
C$0.0040186073
|1 CAIRE to BDT
৳0.3559547415
|1 CAIRE to NGN
₦4.4920109731
|1 CAIRE to UAH
₴0.1224355246
|1 CAIRE to VES
Bs0.34612822
|1 CAIRE to CLP
$2.82769156
|1 CAIRE to PKR
Rs0.835694321
|1 CAIRE to KZT
₸1.5627395804
|1 CAIRE to THB
฿0.0949799302
|1 CAIRE to TWD
NT$0.0862680589
|1 CAIRE to AED
د.إ0.0107651743
|1 CAIRE to CHF
Fr0.002346632
|1 CAIRE to HKD
HK$0.0229969936
|1 CAIRE to MAD
.د.م0.0265462745
|1 CAIRE to MXN
$0.0549991875
|1 CAIRE to PLN
zł0.0107065085
|1 CAIRE to RON
лв0.0127891444
|1 CAIRE to SEK
kr0.0283355814
|1 CAIRE to BGN
лв0.0049279272
|1 CAIRE to HUF
Ft1.0069397912
|1 CAIRE to CZK
Kč0.0621564151
|1 CAIRE to KWD
د.ك0.00089465345
|1 CAIRE to ILS
₪0.0098265215