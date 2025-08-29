What is Cap USD (CUSD)

Cap is a stablecoin protocol that provides credible financial guarantees via two products: the dollar-denominated cUSD and the yield-bearing stcUSD. cUSD is a digital dollar issued on the Ethereum blockchain that can be used on any network. cUSD's reserve is backed by blue chip stablecoins such as USDC, USDT, pyUSD, BUIDL, and BENJI, i.e. issued by regulated institutions with transparent attestations. It is 1:1 redeemable for any of the available reserve assets. stcUSD is a savings product issued by staking cUSD. Any cUSD holder has open access to stcUSD. Yield is generated via an autonomous layer of operators, who self-select in and out based on the current hurdle rate of the protocol. The risk of yield generation is covered, meaning users have full downside protection that is verifiable by code.

Cap USD (CUSD) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Cap USD (CUSD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Cap USD (CUSD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CUSD token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Cap USD (CUSD) How much is Cap USD (CUSD) worth today? The live CUSD price in USD is 1.0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current CUSD to USD price? $ 1.0 . Check out The current price of CUSD to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Cap USD? The market cap for CUSD is $ 71.63M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of CUSD? The circulating supply of CUSD is 71.62M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of CUSD? CUSD achieved an ATH price of 1.0 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of CUSD? CUSD saw an ATL price of 0.999873 USD . What is the trading volume of CUSD? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for CUSD is -- USD . Will CUSD go higher this year? CUSD might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out CUSD price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Cap USD (CUSD) Important Industry Updates