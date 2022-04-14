Cappuccino Assassino (ASSINO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Cappuccino Assassino (ASSINO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Cappuccino Assassino (ASSINO) Information
Official Website: https://assino.xyz/

Cappuccino Assassino (ASSINO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Cappuccino Assassino (ASSINO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 13.38M $ 13.38M $ 13.38M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 13.38M $ 13.38M $ 13.38M All-Time High: $ 0.01329524 $ 0.01329524 $ 0.01329524 All-Time Low: $ 0.00662512 $ 0.00662512 $ 0.00662512 Current Price: $ 0.01337152 $ 0.01337152 $ 0.01337152 Learn more about Cappuccino Assassino (ASSINO) price

Cappuccino Assassino (ASSINO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Cappuccino Assassino (ASSINO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ASSINO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ASSINO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ASSINO's tokenomics, explore ASSINO token's live price!

