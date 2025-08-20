What is Cappuccino Assassino (ASSINO)

Capuchino Assassino, Capuchino Assassino Assassini Cappuccini, Assassini Cappuccini Married to a ballerina, their love's a bright arena Infiltrating the foes, it's his secret delight With twin katanas drawn, he strikes in the night Under the cover of night, he follows the order Capuchino Assassino, a true silent marauder Capu Capuchino, Capuchino Assassino Even Trippi Troppi's no match for this torpedo Capu Capuchino, Capuchino Assassino He lives for the thrill and his ballerina

Cappuccino Assassino (ASSINO) Resource Official Website

Cappuccino Assassino Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Cappuccino Assassino (ASSINO) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Cappuccino Assassino (ASSINO) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Cappuccino Assassino.

ASSINO to Local Currencies

Cappuccino Assassino (ASSINO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Cappuccino Assassino (ASSINO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ASSINO token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Cappuccino Assassino (ASSINO) How much is Cappuccino Assassino (ASSINO) worth today? The live ASSINO price in USD is 0.01391891 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the market cap of Cappuccino Assassino? The market cap for ASSINO is $ 13.92M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of ASSINO? The circulating supply of ASSINO is 1.00B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of ASSINO? ASSINO achieved an ATH price of 0.01414307 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of ASSINO? ASSINO saw an ATL price of 0.00662512 USD .

Cappuccino Assassino (ASSINO) Important Industry Updates