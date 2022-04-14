Carry (CRE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Carry (CRE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Carry (CRE) Information "Carry Protocol is a blockchain project that compensates consumers for sharing their data and receiving ads. Carry compensates individual consumers for 1. sharing their offline purchase data to build the most comprehensive offline purchase database, and 2. receiving ads from advertisers that use the Carry database to send targeted ads. Carry empowers consumers by giving them back the full control of their data and its monetization, and enables businesses to send targeted ads to the right consumers using the shared data. " Official Website: https://carryprotocol.io/ Whitepaper: https://carryprotocol.io/static/docs/Carry_protocol-white_paper%28ENG%29.pdf?cachebust=c6244b2a9aa1596623e53db3e1a83ca2 Buy CRE Now!

Carry (CRE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Carry (CRE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Market Cap: $ 1.80M
Total Supply: $ 10.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 10.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.80M
All-Time High: $ 0.084369
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.0001802

Carry (CRE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Carry (CRE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CRE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CRE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CRE's tokenomics, explore CRE token's live price!

