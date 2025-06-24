CASE Price (CASE)
The live price of CASE (CASE) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 814.47K USD. CASE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CASE Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- CASE price change within the day is +108.17%
- It has a circulating supply of 420.69B USD
Get real-time price updates of the CASE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CASE price information.
During today, the price change of CASE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CASE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CASE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CASE to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+108.17%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of CASE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.29%
+108.17%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Understanding the tokenomics of CASE (CASE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CASE token's extensive tokenomics now!
