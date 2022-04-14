cat in stool (COOL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into cat in stool (COOL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

cat in stool (COOL) Information Token based on the viral TikTok video Cat in Stool. We created a meme based on this cat, and it just makes wonderful things happen. This memetoken has no special funcition, we just vibe making memes about this cat in a stool, posting on x lot of content and just having fun. there is no utility behind this just memes. The video consists of an orange cat hiding under a stool. It seems like it's not there, but it's actually lurking there. Official Website: https://www.catinstool.com/ Buy COOL Now!

cat in stool (COOL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for cat in stool (COOL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 47.38K $ 47.38K $ 47.38K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 47.38K $ 47.38K $ 47.38K All-Time High: $ 0.00006854 $ 0.00006854 $ 0.00006854 All-Time Low: $ 0.00002793 $ 0.00002793 $ 0.00002793 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about cat in stool (COOL) price

cat in stool (COOL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of cat in stool (COOL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of COOL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many COOL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand COOL's tokenomics, explore COOL token's live price!

