What is cat in stool (COOL)

Token based on the viral TikTok video Cat in Stool. We created a meme based on this cat, and it just makes wonderful things happen. This memetoken has no special funcition, we just vibe making memes about this cat in a stool, posting on x lot of content and just having fun. there is no utility behind this just memes. The video consists of an orange cat hiding under a stool. It seems like it's not there, but it's actually lurking there.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About cat in stool (COOL) How much is cat in stool (COOL) worth today? The live COOL price in USD is 0.0000465 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current COOL to USD price? $ 0.0000465 . Check out The current price of COOL to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of cat in stool? The market cap for COOL is $ 46.50K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of COOL? The circulating supply of COOL is 1.00B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of COOL? COOL achieved an ATH price of 0.00006854 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of COOL? COOL saw an ATL price of 0.00002793 USD . What is the trading volume of COOL? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for COOL is -- USD . Will COOL go higher this year? COOL might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out COOL price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

