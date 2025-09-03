More About COOL

cat in stool Price (COOL)

1 COOL to USD Live Price:

+66.40%1D
cat in stool (COOL) Live Price Chart
cat in stool (COOL) Price Information (USD)

24H High

-1.91%

+66.50%

--

--

cat in stool (COOL) real-time price is $0.0000465. Over the past 24 hours, COOL traded between a low of $ 0.00002793 and a high of $ 0.00006854, showing active market volatility. COOL's all-time high price is $ 0.00006854, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00002793.

In terms of short-term performance, COOL has changed by -1.91% over the past hour, +66.50% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

cat in stool (COOL) Market Information

The current Market Cap of cat in stool is $ 46.50K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of COOL is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 46.50K.

cat in stool (COOL) Price History USD

During today, the price change of cat in stool to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of cat in stool to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of cat in stool to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of cat in stool to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+66.50%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is cat in stool (COOL)

Token based on the viral TikTok video Cat in Stool. We created a meme based on this cat, and it just makes wonderful things happen. This memetoken has no special funcition, we just vibe making memes about this cat in a stool, posting on x lot of content and just having fun. there is no utility behind this just memes. The video consists of an orange cat hiding under a stool. It seems like it's not there, but it's actually lurking there.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide.

cat in stool (COOL) Resource

Official Website

cat in stool Price Prediction (USD)

How much will cat in stool (COOL) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your cat in stool (COOL) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for cat in stool.

Check the cat in stool price prediction now!

COOL to Local Currencies

cat in stool (COOL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of cat in stool (COOL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about COOL token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About cat in stool (COOL)

How much is cat in stool (COOL) worth today?
The live COOL price in USD is 0.0000465 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current COOL to USD price?
The current price of COOL to USD is $ 0.0000465. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of cat in stool?
The market cap for COOL is $ 46.50K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of COOL?
The circulating supply of COOL is 1.00B USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of COOL?
COOL achieved an ATH price of 0.00006854 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of COOL?
COOL saw an ATL price of 0.00002793 USD.
What is the trading volume of COOL?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for COOL is -- USD.
Will COOL go higher this year?
COOL might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out COOL price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
