CatInBox (CATINBOX) Price Information (USD)

CatInBox (CATINBOX) real-time price is $0.0002033. Over the past 24 hours, CATINBOX traded between a low of $ 0.00015434 and a high of $ 0.00027605, showing active market volatility. CATINBOX's all-time high price is $ 0.00027605, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00015434.

In terms of short-term performance, CATINBOX has changed by -3.32% over the past hour, -9.16% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

CatInBox (CATINBOX) Market Information

The current Market Cap of CatInBox is $ 198.82K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CATINBOX is 999.99M, with a total supply of 999990513.997488. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 198.82K.