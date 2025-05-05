Catino Price (CATINO)
The live price of Catino (CATINO) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 17.15K USD. CATINO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Catino Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Catino price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of Catino to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Catino to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Catino to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Catino to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+28.39%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+4.04%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Catino: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+2.80%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Catino ($CATINO) is a memecoin on the Solana blockchain, inspired by one of the most iconic cat memes in recent memory, also named Catino. Launched on April 1, 2024, $CATINO pays homage to the most legendary cat known, cherished by millions worldwide for its amusing appearance. $CATINO has no tax on transactions, its liquidity is burnt (permanently locked), and mint authority was revoked at launch, ensuring it is a completely decentralised memecoin. The sole aim of Catino's launch was to make cats great again in a memecoin world long dominated by dogs, with the ultimate goal of becoming the number one cat memecoin globally.
