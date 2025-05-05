cDAI Price (CDAI)
The live price of cDAI (CDAI) today is 0.02451413 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 25.15M USD. CDAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key cDAI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- cDAI price change within the day is -0.04%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.03B USD
Get real-time price updates of the CDAI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CDAI price information.
During today, the price change of cDAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of cDAI to USD was $ +0.0000601405.
In the past 60 days, the price change of cDAI to USD was $ +0.0001327121.
In the past 90 days, the price change of cDAI to USD was $ +0.000209046450357757.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.04%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000601405
|+0.25%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0001327121
|+0.54%
|90 Days
|$ +0.000209046450357757
|+0.86%
Discover the latest price analysis of cDAI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.03%
-0.04%
+0.02%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Compound protocol balance token
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CDAI to VND
₫645.08933095
|1 CDAI to AUD
A$0.0379969015
|1 CDAI to GBP
￡0.0183855975
|1 CDAI to EUR
€0.0215724344
|1 CDAI to USD
$0.02451413
|1 CDAI to MYR
RM0.1046753351
|1 CDAI to TRY
₺0.9428134398
|1 CDAI to JPY
¥3.5501363066
|1 CDAI to RUB
₽2.0329568009
|1 CDAI to INR
₹2.0719342676
|1 CDAI to IDR
Rp401.8709193072
|1 CDAI to KRW
₩34.3335099128
|1 CDAI to PHP
₱1.360534215
|1 CDAI to EGP
￡E.1.2436018149
|1 CDAI to BRL
R$0.1385048345
|1 CDAI to CAD
C$0.0338294994
|1 CDAI to BDT
৳2.988272447
|1 CDAI to NGN
₦39.4116119423
|1 CDAI to UAH
₴1.019787808
|1 CDAI to VES
Bs2.15724344
|1 CDAI to PKR
Rs6.9110235296
|1 CDAI to KZT
₸12.6948873618
|1 CDAI to THB
฿0.811417703
|1 CDAI to TWD
NT$0.7528289323
|1 CDAI to AED
د.إ0.0899668571
|1 CDAI to CHF
Fr0.0201015866
|1 CDAI to HKD
HK$0.1899845075
|1 CDAI to MAD
.د.م0.2270008438
|1 CDAI to MXN
$0.4799866654