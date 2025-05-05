Celo Dollar Price (CUSD)
The live price of Celo Dollar (CUSD) today is 1.0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 35.57M USD. CUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Celo Dollar Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Celo Dollar price change within the day is -0.01%
- It has a circulating supply of 35.55M USD
During today, the price change of Celo Dollar to USD was $ -0.00012739678493.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Celo Dollar to USD was $ +0.0012341000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Celo Dollar to USD was $ +0.0012620000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Celo Dollar to USD was $ -0.0024744721519228.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00012739678493
|-0.01%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0012341000
|+0.12%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0012620000
|+0.13%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0024744721519228
|-0.24%
Discover the latest price analysis of Celo Dollar: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.23%
-0.01%
+0.13%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Celo Dollars (cUSD) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD you can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on your mobile phone. cUSD is on the Celo blockchain and is ERC 20 compatible.
