CGAI Price (CGAI)
The live price of CGAI (CGAI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 145.71K USD. CGAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CGAI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- CGAI price change within the day is +1.03%
- It has a circulating supply of 566.22M USD
Get real-time price updates of the CGAI to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of CGAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CGAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CGAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CGAI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.03%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-30.73%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-79.18%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of CGAI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.26%
+1.03%
-13.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CGAI (Confidential Generative AI) is an innovative AI framework designed to empower users to create, train, and deploy AI agents that adapt, execute actions, and interact based on real-time information. With a strong focus on privacy, CGAI utilizes GhostDrive© and Filecoin for secure data management and client-side encryption, ensuring users maintain full ownership and control of their data. CGAI introduces a decentralized AI ecosystem where users can monetize AI agents by leasing or recruiting agents to tackle complex workflows, integrating seamlessly with Web2 and Web3 environments. The platform supports predefined automations, multi-agent systems, and tokenized datasets, allowing users to enhance productivity and generate value. Key utilities include: - AI-as-a-Service for creating content (images, videos, audio). - Secure tokenization and decentralized storage of files. - Integration with blockchain ecosystems like TON and Solana. CGAI's mission is to drive a collaborative AI economy where agents continuously evolve, innovate, and deliver real-world impact.
