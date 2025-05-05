$ZHOA If Yu Cant Holdl Yu Wund bi reech! If Yu Cunt Holdl Yu Wund bi reech! $ZHOA is THE CZ memecoin on BNB and here to bring back the vibes from 2021. Together we will make BSC great again and honor CZ legacy. Leading the charge to make BSC great again, Chengpang Zhoa was Launched on August 28, 2024 on four.meme. The $ZHOA token aims to bring back the popularity of Binance’s defi platform and rekindle it’s former memecoin glory. The ZHOA Wormhole Wrapped $ZHOA (wZHOA) is officially live on Raydium DEX on the Solana blockchain. That’s right—you can now trade, hold, and expand your $ZHOA journey across chains, using Solana’s lightning-fast ecosystem and the ever-popular Phantom wallet.

