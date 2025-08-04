Chonkus Maximus Price (CHONKUS)
Chonkus Maximus (CHONKUS) is currently trading at 0.00004569 USD with a market cap of $ 45.47K USD. CHONKUS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the CHONKUS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CHONKUS price information.
During today, the price change of Chonkus Maximus to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Chonkus Maximus to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Chonkus Maximus to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Chonkus Maximus to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+20.76%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Chonkus Maximus: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-10.15%
+20.76%
-92.82%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Chonkus Maximus is a community driven & operated fan token, dedicated to Chonkus Maximus the Famous chonky cat from Chania, Crete, Greece. A viral TikTok star, known for lounging by the waterfront. A local landmark with a 5.0 Google Maps rating, drawing tourists for photos and social media fame. He went from neighborhood lounge-lizard to global sensation through social media — TikTok, Instagram and Twitter videos tagged with #chonkusmaximus, receiving hundreds of thousands of views. Someone marked his spot on Google Maps as a “destination” — initially as a joke — but it gained traction and reached a consistent 5‑star rating from visitors who came specifically to meet him. His online appeal has even rivaled famous Cretan landmarks like Samaria Gorge and Balos Lagoon, which typically have slightly lower ratings
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Chonkus Maximus (CHONKUS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CHONKUS token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CHONKUS to VND
₫1.20233235
|1 CHONKUS to AUD
A$0.0000703626
|1 CHONKUS to GBP
￡0.0000342675
|1 CHONKUS to EUR
€0.0000392934
|1 CHONKUS to USD
$0.00004569
|1 CHONKUS to MYR
RM0.0001932687
|1 CHONKUS to TRY
₺0.0018586692
|1 CHONKUS to JPY
¥0.00671643
|1 CHONKUS to ARS
ARS$0.0617431815
|1 CHONKUS to RUB
₽0.0036346395
|1 CHONKUS to INR
₹0.0039891939
|1 CHONKUS to IDR
Rp0.7490162736
|1 CHONKUS to KRW
₩0.0632824776
|1 CHONKUS to PHP
₱0.002627175
|1 CHONKUS to EGP
￡E.0.0021890079
|1 CHONKUS to BRL
R$0.0002535795
|1 CHONKUS to CAD
C$0.0000625953
|1 CHONKUS to BDT
৳0.0055156968
|1 CHONKUS to NGN
₦0.0691221165
|1 CHONKUS to UAH
₴0.0018856263
|1 CHONKUS to VES
Bs0.00561987
|1 CHONKUS to CLP
$0.0443193
|1 CHONKUS to PKR
Rs0.0128018811
|1 CHONKUS to KZT
₸0.024485271
|1 CHONKUS to THB
฿0.0014830974
|1 CHONKUS to TWD
NT$0.0013633896
|1 CHONKUS to AED
د.إ0.0001676823
|1 CHONKUS to CHF
Fr0.000036552
|1 CHONKUS to HKD
HK$0.0003582096
|1 CHONKUS to MAD
.د.م0.0004130376
|1 CHONKUS to MXN
$0.0008607996
|1 CHONKUS to PLN
zł0.0001681392
|1 CHONKUS to RON
лв0.0002001222
|1 CHONKUS to SEK
kr0.0004409085
|1 CHONKUS to BGN
лв0.0000767592
|1 CHONKUS to HUF
Ft0.0157114203
|1 CHONKUS to CZK
Kč0.0009695418
|1 CHONKUS to KWD
د.ك0.00001384407
|1 CHONKUS to ILS
₪0.0001558029