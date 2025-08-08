Chrema Coin Price (CRMC)
Chrema Coin (CRMC) is currently trading at 2.23 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CRMC to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Chrema Coin to USD was $ +0.06634.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Chrema Coin to USD was $ -1.0032453340.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Chrema Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Chrema Coin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.06634
|+3.06%
|30 Days
|$ -1.0032453340
|-44.98%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Chrema Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.16%
+3.06%
-28.55%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Chrema is building a dual-token Web3 ecosystem centered around GOLDX, a real-world asset (RWA) token backed 1:1 by physical gold, and CHREMA, a utility and reward token for on-chain engagement. GOLDX bridges the gap between physical gold and decentralized finance by allowing users to deposit stablecoins or CRMC tokens to mint GOLDX. These tokens are fully collateralized with audited gold, with real-time on-chain transparency and third-party verification. CHREMA incentivizes users to contribute to the ecosystem by providing liquidity, staking, and participating in DAO governance
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CRMC to VND
₫58,682.45
|1 CRMC to AUD
A$3.4119
|1 CRMC to GBP
￡1.6502
|1 CRMC to EUR
€1.8955
|1 CRMC to USD
$2.23
|1 CRMC to MYR
RM9.4552
|1 CRMC to TRY
₺90.7387
|1 CRMC to JPY
¥327.81
|1 CRMC to ARS
ARS$2,957.5375
|1 CRMC to RUB
₽177.7756
|1 CRMC to INR
₹195.3257
|1 CRMC to IDR
Rp35,967.7369
|1 CRMC to KRW
₩3,101.5286
|1 CRMC to PHP
₱126.8424
|1 CRMC to EGP
￡E.108.2442
|1 CRMC to BRL
R$12.1089
|1 CRMC to CAD
C$3.0551
|1 CRMC to BDT
৳270.722
|1 CRMC to NGN
₦3,414.9997
|1 CRMC to UAH
₴92.1659
|1 CRMC to VES
Bs285.44
|1 CRMC to CLP
$2,158.64
|1 CRMC to PKR
Rs632.2496
|1 CRMC to KZT
₸1,204.0885
|1 CRMC to THB
฿72.1851
|1 CRMC to TWD
NT$66.6101
|1 CRMC to AED
د.إ8.1841
|1 CRMC to CHF
Fr1.784
|1 CRMC to HKD
HK$17.4832
|1 CRMC to MAD
.د.م20.1592
|1 CRMC to MXN
$41.5003
|1 CRMC to PLN
zł8.1172
|1 CRMC to RON
лв9.7005
|1 CRMC to SEK
kr21.3857
|1 CRMC to BGN
лв3.7241
|1 CRMC to HUF
Ft757.7094
|1 CRMC to CZK
Kč46.7854
|1 CRMC to KWD
د.ك0.68015
|1 CRMC to ILS
₪7.6489