CJournal Price (CJL)
The live price of CJournal (CJL) today is 0.052363 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 4.42M USD. CJL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CJournal Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- CJournal price change within the day is -0.31%
- It has a circulating supply of 84.42M USD
During today, the price change of CJournal to USD was $ -0.0001680487458969.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CJournal to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CJournal to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CJournal to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0001680487458969
|-0.31%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of CJournal: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.05%
-0.31%
-0.66%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CJournal, as a Read to Earn project, aims to create transparent and credible on-chainnewsand reviews for the crypto industry. CJournal is committed to building a decentralized journalism platform, where anyonecanbecome a publisher. It allows media professionals to operate independently of traditional media platforms and capital, and to publish authentic, objective, and accurate news.In return for reading and reviewing articles users earnrewards.
