Cod3x Price (CDX)
Cod3x (CDX) is currently trading at 0.102514 USD with a market cap of $ 5.32M USD. CDX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the CDX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CDX price information.
During today, the price change of Cod3x to USD was $ +0.00534493.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cod3x to USD was $ +0.2654082129.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cod3x to USD was $ +0.3572340930.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cod3x to USD was $ +0.082896989750586728.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00534493
|+5.50%
|30 Days
|$ +0.2654082129
|+258.90%
|60 Days
|$ +0.3572340930
|+348.47%
|90 Days
|$ +0.082896989750586728
|+422.58%
Discover the latest price analysis of Cod3x: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.68%
+5.50%
+3.67%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Cod3x is an AI framework created in 2023 which powers more than 400,000 AI agents. With the new Cod3x Create app, this framework can be used by anyone to create financial and social AI agents in seconds with no code or technical skills required. Users can stake the CDX token to increase their agent's capabilities, including increased trade frequency and premium data access. On launch, staking CDX will give access to alpha features.
